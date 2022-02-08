Winter Road Maintenance Questioned at Pictou County Council

Pictou County Councillor Darla MacKeil has questions for the Department of Public Works concerning winter upkeep of roads. MacKeil told Monday’s regular monthly meeting of council that she has received concerns from several constituents about slippery road conditions.

Other councilors have gotten similar concerns – and because many paved roads in the county are under provincial jurisdiction, council voted to write a letter to the Minister of Public Works, as well as the managers of the Pictou & Colchester districts of Public Works and the local MLAs, to ask if there have been any changes in the guidelines concerning salt and sand distribution on roads in the winter, and if so, why.