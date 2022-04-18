Winter Semester Classes End, Exams Underway at St. FX University

With classes wrapped up and exams underway, StFX University VP of students Elizabeth Yeo

said the university community once again came together to navigate a challenging period within the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yeo said this was helped by the 98 per cent vaccination and the adoption of other community health measures like masking and reducing maximum gathering sizes. As public health opened up requirements, she said they were able to complete their varsity athletic program.

There were challenges, she said, noting the school is proud of the way the university and local communities were able to come together to support students who became ill.

As it stands right now, the university is planning on hosting a masked in-person spring convocation, though Yeo noted StFX will monitor the public health situation and will adjust accordingly.