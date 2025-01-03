Winter Storm Expected to Hit Cape Breton on Sunday

It looks like Cape Breton Island could be hit with a winter storm on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Cape Breton Counties. The national weather forecaster says it is expecting a significant storm for Cape Breton Sunday into Monday. The highest snowfall amounts are expected over the the Highlands and western Cape Breton, with maximum wind gusts of 80 to 100 kilometres an hour causing reduced visibility in times in blowing snow.