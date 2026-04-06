Winter Terms at St. FX University and NSCC Nearing Completion

The academic year at two local post-secondary institutions is winding down.

Today is the final day of classes for students at St. FX University for the winter term. Examinations begin on Thursday. The last day of exams is Tuesday, April 21st. Spring Convocation is scheduled for Sunday, May 3rd.

The winter term at the Nova Scotia Community College ends on April 15th. Spring Convocation runs at various campuses June 3rd to 16th.

Spring Classes at St. FX begin April 27th, Spring and Summer term classes start at the NSCC on April 22nd.