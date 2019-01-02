With Mulroney Hall and Nicholson Tower projects wrapping Up, Construction focus will Turn to Oland Centre

2019 will see the completion of two major construction projects on the St. FX campus and the ramping up of another. University President Kent MacDonald says Mulroney Hall and the major renovation of Nicholson Tower will be completed with an official opening slated for June 20th.

MacDonald says an ongoing project that will continue is the transformation of the Oland Centre.

Some improvements at the Oland Centre have already been completed, including new stands at the turf field, and renovations to the main gym, now known as Coack K Court.

The Bill Stanish Medical Health Clinic will open later this month, located behind the Oland Centre’s swimming pool.