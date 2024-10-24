Listen Live

With Speculation over a Snap Election, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill Writes Letter to Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. Leblanc

Oct 24, 2024 | Regional News

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill sent a letter to Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov Arthur J LeBlanc regarding a potential snap election call from Premier Tim Houston.

Zach Churchill (NS Liberal Party photo)

Should an election be called soon, it would come almost 9 months prior to the fixed election date legislated by the PC government. Churchhill said if Houston does call an election early, he should have a sufficient reason.

 

When asked if the Liberals are ready for a provincial election should the writ be dropped, Churchill said his party began preparing over the summer, adding he hasn’t heard from any Nova Scotians who think there needs to be an election right now.

 


