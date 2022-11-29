With Winter Approaching, RCMP Urges Motorists to Be Prepared for the Conditions

With the winter weather upon us, the RCMP are asking drivers to take care and take precautions.

Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath said preparedness measures include getting winter tires on your vehicle, leaving more space between yourself and other vehicles, and being aware of upcoming weather and road conditions.

Police are also asking drivers to remove snow from their vehicles, including the roof, hood, trunk, and all lights on the front and back. When we do get an accumulation of snow leading to snowbanks, they can reduce visibility to pedestrians and other traffic so extra caution is advised.

MacBeath noted the winter overnight parking ban is in place in the Town of Antigonish and parts of the county starting December 1.