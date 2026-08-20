Woman Charged with Several Driving-Related Offences after Reports of Unsafe Driving in Colchester and Pictou Counties

RCMP has charged a woman with several driving-related offences after receiving several reports of unsafe driving in Colchester and Pictou Counties.

Police in Colchester County say shortly after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, officers began getting calls from motorists of a possible impaired driver in the Londonderry area. Police learned that a white Honda CRV was weaving through traffic and passing vehicles unsafely.

RCMP tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, heading eastbound. RCMP in Pictou County later located the car and attempted to stop it using tire-deflation devices, but the driver was able to evade police. Officers located the vehicle on Jollytown Road in East Mountain after receiving an automated 911 crash notification from a cell phone at around 3:30 that afternoon.

A child was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to hospital by EHS for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old Onslow Mountain woman is charged with seven counts, including Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from a Peace Officer. The woman appeared in court on Wednesday.