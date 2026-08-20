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Woman Charged with Several Driving-Related Offences after Reports of Unsafe Driving in Colchester and Pictou Counties

Aug 20, 2026 | Local News

RCMP has charged a woman with several driving-related offences after receiving several reports of unsafe driving in Colchester and Pictou Counties.
Police in Colchester County say shortly after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, officers began getting calls from motorists of  a possible impaired driver in the Londonderry area.  Police learned that a white Honda CRV was weaving through traffic and passing vehicles unsafely.
RCMP tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, heading eastbound.  RCMP in Pictou County later located the car and attempted to stop it using tire-deflation devices, but the driver was able to evade police.  Officers located the vehicle on Jollytown Road in East Mountain after receiving an automated 911 crash notification from a cell phone at around 3:30 that afternoon.
A child was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and was transported to hospital by EHS for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.  A 28-year-old Onslow Mountain woman is charged with seven counts, including Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from a Peace Officer.   The woman appeared in court on Wednesday.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.