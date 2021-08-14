Woman Seriously Injured in Inverness County in a Suspected Shark Bite

A 21-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by what is believed to be a shark off the coast of Inverness County. RCMP spokesperson Sergeant Andrew Joyce says the woman was part of a group that was out on an excursion on of a fishing boat Friday afternoon. Joyce says the woman had jumped off the boat for a swim and was bitten a short time later. The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m., about one kilometre west of Margaree Island.

The woman was transported back to land by boat where she was met by first EHS responders. She has been airlifted to hospital for treatment.