A big win for the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey Team at the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alberta. Nova Scotia downed Northwest Territories 9-0. Landyn Pitts of Antigonish had three assists for Nova Scotia, while Kara MacLean Also of Antigonish had a goal. Team Nova Scotia will play Quebec in the quarterfinal today.

Scott Denyes of Beaverbank won silver in Special Olympic Figure Skating, while Sierra Tanner of Halifax also captured silver in Judo.