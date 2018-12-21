Wood Clearing from Site of Proposed Melford Terminal Planned for This Winter

The Melford Atlantic Gateway Terminal continues to move forward.

As announced earlier this year, Melford Atlantic Gateway signed a contract with Port Hawkesbury Paper to use the merchantable wood from the site of the proposed terminal project. Richie Mann, vice president of marketing with Melford Atlantic Gateway, said PHP will also use the non-merchantable wood for biomass. The work on clearing the wood from the site will begin once the ground freezes.

Mann said the company continues to work with engineers on the designs for the project. Recently, they also updated their wildlife habitat plan to make sure it is compliant with regulations.

While today’s climate of tariffs and trade wars has its challenges, Mann said interest in using the terminal remains high and they continue to be optimistic and move forward.

Mann said they held discussions with a number of companies demonstrating an interest in looking at the East coast and growing container trade here. Mann said they are hoping 2019 is the year they can “get this done”.

The price tag for the proposed Container Terminal and Logistics Park project is around $450 million.