Work Begins on Repairing College Street Bridge in Antigonish

Antigonish Town officials say work is beginning on the College Street Bridge.

In a post on its Facebook page, the town says vehicular traffic will continue to be restricted during the repairs. Every effort will be made to maintain pedestrian access. However, town officials add there may be times when pedestrian traffic will be restricted, for safety reasons, while work is being completed.

The town adds work will be finished as soon as possible, but it doesn’t have a firm date for re-opening to vehicles at this time.

The bridge has been closed to motorists since April. The closure was recommended by an engineering firm hired to assist with assessing the bridge after changes in the bridge’s elevation were noticed over the winter.