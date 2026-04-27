Work Begins on Repairing the Ceiling at St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish

Work to repair the ceiling at St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish is underway.

The secretary of the St. Ninian Parish Foundation, Ernst Shuegraf say the work started more than two weeks ago by removing the insulation in the attic and with the erection of the scaffolding. Shuegraf says the main focus of the work is fixing the plaster ceiling that is aging and crumbling. Total cost of the project is estimated to be around $750,000.

Shuegraf says with the scaffolding up, they are going take on a second project of restoring one of the paintings near the ceiling.

Work is expected to be completed in 6 to 7 weeks.

Shuegraf says the community has been very generous in supporting this project; pointing out fund-raising began last June