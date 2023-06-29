Work Begins on Trunk 4 Redesign and Active Transportation Corridor

This week, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish announced Nova Construction began

work on the Trunk 4 redesign and Active Transportation Corridor.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the current redesign work will come from Spruce Lane and head towards Church Street, with a roundabout scheduled for the Trunk 4 and Trunk 7 intersection.

Later phases will see work go from Church Street to Beech Hill, and then from Spruce Lane west to Addington Forks. The municipality stated work will continue throughout the summer and fall and in phases over the next several years.

The federal government is investing $9 million in the project, the province is chipping in 6.9 million, and the Municipality of the County is contributing $2 million. The overall project will include a five kilometre multi-use pathway system providing opportunities for walking, cycling, wheelchairs, e-bikes, and other active transportation.

Further drawings outlining the project can be found on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish Facebook Page.