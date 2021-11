Work is underway to replace the Port Hastings Rotary with a roundabout. Department of Public

Works District Director Jamie Chisholm, says one tender for the work has been awarded for completion of the sub-grade and widening to accommodate an additional lane from the swing bridge up to where the new roundabout will be. Chisholm say the second phase of the project will be next year.

It’s expected completion on the second contract will be finished in the fall of 2022.