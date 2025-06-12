Work by Maritime Launch Services to Develop a Spaceport near Canso Remains on Schedule

Last week, Maritime Launch Services announced the company received approval from the Province of Nova Scotia for approximately $10.5 million under the Capital Investment Tax Credit, with the approval supporting the construction of a dedicated launch pad for small launch vehicles.

Steve Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, said there`s been a lot going on behind the in maturing the project and working with government partners and launch clients.

Matier said they are working towards beginning orbital launches in 2026, noting everything is still on schedule for the project near Canso. He said they are not building something you would see at the Kennedy Space Centre, but there will be a fully operational spaceport with multiple launches per year and not nearly as extensive an infrastructure impact.