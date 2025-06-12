Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Work by Maritime Launch Services to Develop a Spaceport near Canso Remains on Schedule

Jun 12, 2025 | Local News

Last week, Maritime Launch Services announced the company received approval from the Province of Nova Scotia for approximately $10.5 million under the Capital Investment Tax Credit, with the approval supporting the construction of a dedicated launch pad for small launch vehicles.

A Cyclone 4M Rocket from Ukraine that will be used by Maritime Launch Services to send satellites into space from the Canso/Hazel Hill area.

Steve Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, said there`s been a lot going on behind the in maturing the project and working with government partners and launch clients.

 

 

Matier said they are working towards beginning orbital launches in 2026, noting everything is still on schedule for the project near Canso. He said they are not building something you would see at the Kennedy Space Centre, but there will be a fully operational spaceport with multiple launches per year and not nearly as extensive an infrastructure impact.

 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year