Work continues by the Province on the Human Rights Remedy with the establishment of Four Regional Councils

The province has taken another step with its ongoing work on the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy, a five year project aimed at addressing discrimination against people with disabilities.

Government has established four Regional Advisory Councils, including two locally, one for the Eastern Region which includes all of Cape Breton and the Northern Region which encompasses, Antigonish, Guysborough Pictou, Colchester and Cumberland Counties.

The Executive Director of the Remedy in the Disability Support Program is Maria Medioli. She says one of the roles of these councils is to advise the program on local issues affecting persons with disabilities and propose solutions.

Medioli says another role of these Advisory Councils is to inform their local community on what is going on with the Remedy. There’s also innovation funding available to Advisory Councils to pilot new initiatives to resolve local issues.