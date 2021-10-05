Work Continues on 2022 Conference on Economic Growth in Atlantic Canada set for Antigonish

Planning is continuing for the inaugural conference on economic growth in Atlantic Canada

planned in Antigonish next year. It will be hosted by St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government.

One of the organizers of the forum is Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. Fraser says he’ been working closely on the event with former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

Fraser expects this will be a marquee event focused on creating jobs in Atlantic Canada. Fraser anticipates more details will released later this fall.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency has committed $200,000 to plan and organize the forum