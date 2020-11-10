Work Continues on Beech Hill Rotary Project

With work on the Beech Hill rotary still underway, the warden says he expects to see pavement

go down soon.

Following a regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron responded to questions regarding the status of the rotary. Previously, the warden mention there was hope of seeing the rotary completed by late October or early November.

McCarron said he doesn’t think there has been any significant delays, noting the curbing work is underway and the signage is going up. He said he figures there will be pavement going down within a week, adding crews are working along at a good pace.

At this point, said McCarron, most people will be happy once it’s completed and operational.