work is being done on the Guysborough landfill

Council is getting some work done on its landfill.

During last week’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, members awarded a contract for over $4.3 million to Zutphen Contractors Inc for upgrades to the municipality’s landfill site.

Guysborough CAO Barry Carroll said the contract is for a cap of cells two and three at the landfill and for a methane gas collection system. Carroll said after a certain length of time, waste breaks down and produces methane. He said they are at a point where there is enough waste in the cells to warrant phase one in the collection system. Zutphen Contractors will build a flare tower that will have the potential to flare off the gas, with Carroll noting it won’t be an open flare like at some industrial sites.

He said the work is underway now and will like continue into early November.

The landfill is in its 12th year of existence.