Work is coming along at new fire and rescue training centre in Antigonish
Aug 26, 2026 | Local News
Work continues at the Antigonish and Area Fire and Rescue training Centre.
Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department chief Adrian van de Sande said a cement pad is being installed at the site, noting they are waiting for inspections and hoping to pour the concrete next week. The chief called the pad installation a big step, adding it will be the foundation for their sea-cans and extrication pads.
As far as fundraising goes, van de Sande said there is a lot of support for things like the weekly 50/50 and car raffle. He said they also have some companies coming forward and helping out, calling it very well received.
Those looking to support the weekly 50/50 can find a link on the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.