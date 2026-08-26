Work is coming along at new fire and rescue training centre in Antigonish

Work continues at the Antigonish and Area Fire and Rescue training Centre.

Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department chief Adrian van de Sande said a cement pad is being installed at the site, noting they are waiting for inspections and hoping to pour the concrete next week. The chief called the pad installation a big step, adding it will be the foundation for their sea-cans and extrication pads.

As far as fundraising goes, van de Sande said there is a lot of support for things like the weekly 50/50 and car raffle. He said they also have some companies coming forward and helping out, calling it very well received.