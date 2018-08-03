Work on a power link for Cape Breton is complete

The work is done.

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Power announced the completion of its six transmission towers and six high voltage powerlines spanning the Strait of Canso.

Tom Flewwelling, a senior engineer with NSP, said he became involved with the $20 million project around four years ago. He calls the work a success, adding it is an important link between Cape Breton and the main land.

The construction phase took about 18 months. Flewwelling said the project was built safely, and he thanked residents for all of their patience. He said they anticipated receiving a lot of negative calls, as the work caused auto and marine traffic interruptions. Instead, he said they received a number of calls with positive feedback.