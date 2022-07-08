Work on St. Ninian’s Pioneer Cemetery Ongoing

Work on the St. Ninian’s Pioneer Cemetery continues.

About three years ago, the St. Ninian’s Pioneer Cemetery committee came about after it was

noted the cemetery was in a general state of disrepair, and what committee member Andrew Murray said was disrespect.

Over the past two years, the committee came up with plans and all 50 gravemarkers were restored and repaired as much as possible. They also installed a 13-foot sandstone cross as a centerpiece and the town’s bronze statue titled Nova Scotia Pioneers is moving to the cemetery as well.

As for what’s still to come, Murray said they have more fencing to do, and once they make their final plans, there will be a wrought-iron decorative Victorian fence on the front end of the cemetery, which is located behind the former legion.

The total budget for the work is $260,000, with Murray noting they received about $140,000 point in terms of contributions. He said the goal is to have an official opening at next year’s Highland Games.