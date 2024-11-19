Work Place Incident on College Street Bridge in Antigonish Halts Upgrades to Structure

Work on the College Street bridge was halted following a work place incident on November 14.

During Monday’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members heard a report from CAO Randy Delorey on the situation. Delorey told council there was approximately one week of work left on the current bridge project before the incident took place.

The Department of labour issued a stop work order on November 15, and launched an investigation. Mayor Sean Cameron said the town is cooperating with the investigation. He said the town launched its own internal investigation, to be done via a sub-committee of the joint occupational safety committee, the findings of which will be given to the department of labour.

There is no word yet on how long the investigations will take or when work on the bridge will resume. Cameron said when the bridge opens, it will be open to two-way vehicle traffic, and one sidewalk will be open to pedestrians