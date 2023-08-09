Work Progressing on High Speed Internet Project for Antigonish County

An update on high speed internet shows work is progressing in Antigonish County.

Shirlyn Donovan, strategic initiatives coordinator with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, stated work continues in the Heatherton area with fibre placements, adding some of that area should have access starting in September. Needed Pole replacement work along Highway 104 and in the Dagger Woods area is also expected to begin soon.

Background work is starting on the Monastery project and remaining projects in the county, with the hope of getting those areas completed early next year. Donovan said this will bring close to 100 per cent coverage for Antigonish County. She said about 3,300 residential properties are still looking for high speed internet.

Residents are reminded that if they currently live in an area that does not have High speed internet, they could be eligible for the Satellite Internet Rebate if they order Starlink.