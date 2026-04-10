Work to Continue on Bay Street Project in Antigonish

An arborist was working yesterday and is back today to remove some trees near Bay Street for future street alignment work. A post on the Town of Antigonish Facebook page says there will be no impact on traffic for this work.

The post also states future work to be completed includes extending the new sewer line under the railway tracks, new asphalt on the street and active transportation trail, and new curbs and sidewalks.

Antigonish Town CAO Randy Delorey said the sewer line work will largely be done at night.

Delorey said they are looking at starting the sewer line work later this month, noting they could be on site as early as the week of April 20. He said the whole project should be finished by early to mid-June.