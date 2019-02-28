Work underway to bolster local Music Industry in Antigonish

musicians, including Brent Collins and Brian England. The aim is to bring more live music to the public and ensure these performances are profitable for both the musicians and venues. Collins and England along with Eddie Cummings will be featured in an acoustic show at 8:30 Friday night at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish. There are efforts to re-develop the local music scene in Antigonish. It is being led by severalmusicians, including Brent Collins and Brian England. The aim is to bring more live music to the public and ensure these performances are profitable for both the musicians and venues. Collins and England along with Eddie Cummings will be featured in an acoustic show at 8:30 Friday night at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre in Antigonish.

Collins says there seems to be a public appetite for shows featuring local artists. Collins says it’s hoped there are more opportunities to play on a regular basis locally.

Collins says there’s no shortage of local entertainers, including both emerging musicians and others who simply want to play.

Collins also leads his own event consulting company, which assists local venues in finding entertainment and connects musicians with performance opportunities.