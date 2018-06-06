Working Group to Explore Future of Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre

Mulgrave Town Council approved the terms of reference for a working group dealing with the

ownership and maintenance of the Mulgrave Memorial Education Centre. During a regular town meeting Monday night, members discussed the future of the school, which will belong to the town following the end of the current school year.

The working group will include the mayor, the members of town council, and eight residents with the CAO acting in an ex-officio capacity.

Short term goals for the group will include approaching the province to make sure the town receives as much financial support as possible for a transitional period of two years and determine the best way to proceed based on the available options. Long term goals include assisting the town with the overall management of the building by “developing, researching and implementing concepts that will ensure the sustainability of the building for the benefit of the community.”

The group will report to council and offer suggestions as necessary.