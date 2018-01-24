Workshops held at St. FX University Residences about Consent

were planned last summer, and the reception through the residences on campus has been positive. Workshops with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre are being held through St.FX University residences to talk about consent. The educational workshopswere planned last summer, and the reception through the residences on campus has been positive.

Director of Student Life at the University, Jacqueline De Leebeeck says that the students are eager to have discussion around sexual violence, and each session has had a solid turnout. De Leebeeck says the workshops have happened at 5 of the residence buildings so far and the relationship with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre has been great:

The workshops will continue through all of the residences up until the start of exams. De Leebeeck says it is important to keep the conversation ongoing, and there are more plans moving forward in the residence life curriculum.