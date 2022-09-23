Listen Live
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Teams is offering a voluntary evacuation to residents of the Indian Gardens Trailer Court who were flooded last November. https://bit.ly/3SwnxXR
The Canso Causeway will remain open as weather permits.
Canso Causeway CANAL is closing today at 6pm. The canal will re-open Sunday, Sept 25 at 6am. Check 511 for updates.
Tune in for an update from our Emergency Operations Centre.
Trucks are packed, crews are getting stationed, and when Fiona arrives, we’ll be ready.
With hurricane-force winds in the forecast, we’re anticipating there will be outages. Please make sure you stay prepared. #NSStorm
The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has established a voluntary evacuation for residents of the Indian Gardens trailer court whose homes were impacted by last November’s flood. It’s a precautionary measure as Hurricane Fiona approaches the province. EMT Information officer Shannon Long says the homes that flooded are the ones who received the voluntary evacuation […]
The District of Guysborough has initiated a partial activation of its Emergency Command Centre as Hurricane Fiona closes in on the region. The storm is expected to make direct landfall in the eastern end of the municipality at or near the communities of Canso, Hazel Hill and Little Dover. Preparations are underway to establish two “Safe […]
St. FX Football kicker and punter Ben Hadley is the USports Football Special Teams Player of the Week. The third year Business student from Halifax kicked four field goals and one extra point in the X-Men’s 21-16 win over Bishop’s on Saturday. He also had eight punts for 290 yards and three kick-offs for 185 […]