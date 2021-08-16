Wreaths and Flowers laid at Sea from the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso

Wreaths and flowers from the Seamen’s Memorial in Canso were laid at sea in a ceremony held

Sunday. The wreaths and flowers had been at the memorial for the past week following the Provincial Seamen’s Memorial Service.

Thirty boats circled Canso Habour and sailed to Chedubucto Bay, led by the Tiger II with captain Corey MacKenzie .

The boats then gathered in a circle around the Tiger 2 at Chedabucto Bay where a special prayer was read by Reverend David Wheeler from Canso United Baptist Church. Following a moment of silence wreaths were laid in the water. This is the 45th year for the annual Boat Parade and the laying of the wreaths at sea.

The ceremony is organized by the Canso Lions Club.