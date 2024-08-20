Wreaths and Flowers laid in Chedabucto Bay in Memory of Fishers Lost at Sea

A final tribute to fishers lost at sea.

On Sunday, a flotilla of just over 40 boats set sail from Canso with wreaths and flowers from the Seamen’s Memorial. The flowers have been at the memorial following an annual service earlier this month to remember those who lost their lives while engaging in the fishery.

The vessels, led by the lead boat Melissa and Papa III for a boat parade, circled the Canso Harbour and then set sail for Chedabucto Bay.

Following a welcome by Lions Club member Ray White to all boats, lay Minister Vonda George from All Saints Anglican Church read a special prayer and blessing broadcast to the boats in the parade.

After a moment of silence, wreaths were placed at sea by Lions Club members Ray and Judy White, George for area clergy and Captain Bill Bond in memory for lost fishermen and women. The boats in the parade then placed their wreaths and flowers at sea.

Bond and his crew also visited the site of Coast Guard Helicopter Crash to lay flowers in memory of lost airmen.