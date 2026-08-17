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Wreaths Laid at Sea from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso

Aug 17, 2026 | Local News

Wreaths from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso were laid at sea during a ceremony in Chedabucto Bay Sunday.
The wreaths were collected by members of the Canso Lions Club and taken to Whitman’s Wharf and passed out to local boats that participated in a boat parade.  In all, 50 boats joined lead boat Sea Thunder with Captain Garth Meade for the boat parade, circling Canso Harbour before heading out to Chedabucto Bay.

Captain Garth Meade displays the wreath representing area fishermen and women. (Canso Lions Club photo)

Following a moment of silence, wreaths were placed a sea by members of the Lions club, a lay minister and captain Garth Meade in memory of lost fishermen and women.  Other boats in the parade then placed wreaths and flowers at sea.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.