Wreaths Laid at Sea from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso

Wreaths from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso were laid at sea during a ceremony in Chedabucto Bay Sunday.

The wreaths were collected by members of the Canso Lions Club and taken to Whitman’s Wharf and passed out to local boats that participated in a boat parade. In all, 50 boats joined lead boat Sea Thunder with Captain Garth Meade for the boat parade, circling Canso Harbour before heading out to Chedabucto Bay.

Following a moment of silence, wreaths were placed a sea by members of the Lions club, a lay minister and captain Garth Meade in memory of lost fishermen and women. Other boats in the parade then placed wreaths and flowers at sea.