Wreaths Laid at Sea from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso
Aug 17, 2026 | Local News
Wreaths from the 50th Seamen’s Memorial Service in Canso were laid at sea during a ceremony in Chedabucto Bay Sunday.
The wreaths were collected by members of the Canso Lions Club and taken to Whitman’s Wharf and passed out to local boats that participated in a boat parade. In all, 50 boats joined lead boat Sea Thunder with Captain Garth Meade for the boat parade, circling Canso Harbour before heading out to Chedabucto Bay.
Captain Garth Meade displays the wreath representing area fishermen and women. (Canso Lions Club photo)
Following a moment of silence, wreaths were placed a sea by members of the Lions club, a lay minister and captain Garth Meade in memory of lost fishermen and women. Other boats in the parade then placed wreaths and flowers at sea.