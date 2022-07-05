Writer Sheldon Currie Named to the Order of Canada

An Antigonish County resident has been named a recipient of Canada’s highest civilian honour.

Writer Sheldon Currie, a native of Reserve Mines, Cape Breton has been named a member of the Order of Canada. Currie is one of 85 new appointments to the Order, announced recently by Governor General Mary Simon.

Simon’s office says Currie is being recognized for his contributions to Canadian literature, notably through his decades as the fiction editor of the Antigonish Review.

Other notable appointments to the Order include Frank Hayden, one of the pioneers of the Special Olympics, one of the first superstars of women’s hockey Angela James, track and field star Donovan Bailey and actor Sandra Oh. Hayden was named a companion, a promotion in the Order, while James, Bailey and Oh were named Officers of the Order.

A formal installation ceremony into the Order for the recipients will be announced later.