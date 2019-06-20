Writing Workshop for Youth Planned This Summer at the Arts House

Laura Teasdale, a writing teacher and a director at Festival Antigonish, is putting on a workshop

at The Arts House in Antigonish. Teasdale explained the workshop is for 8-16 year-olds and is inspired by the UN declaration of the rights of the child.

Teasdale said she is directing the kids’ play at Festival Antigonish this summer and the play will be based on the 12 articles of the declaration. She said it’s only been 60 years since the declaration.

The workshop is in two parts. On July 4, they will have a workshop where kids can try different styles of writing and drawing and they will then make their own graphic novel based on one of the rights of children. Then, during festival Antigonish, the kids can watch the play and afterward they can present their own graphic novels and the audience can ask questions.

Interested people can contact the Arts House at antigonishartfair@gmail.com