At the regular council meeting in Mulgrave on Monday members of the gallery asked council for the status of the construction schedule for Wyldes Bridge on Main Street.

The span, currently serviced by a Bailey bridge, was originally scheduled for construction this fall. Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm said the tender for the construction of the permanent bridge had yet to be posted although it is expected to go out this fall, with construction to commence in the spring of 2022.