X-Chem gets $40,000 from federal government’s CanCode Program

A program in St. FX University’s Chemistry department that engages local youth has received $40,000 from the federal government’s CanCode program.

X-Chem outreach provides hands-on chemistry, science and coding in the Antigonish and surrounding area. There are workshops at schools in May and June, camps are held on campus in July and August and workshops at St. FX during university terms. Professors, students and staff from science, engineering, computer science and education take part in the program.

CanCode is a $50 million fund announced in last year’s budget, supporting the development of coding and digital skills for youth across Canada. X-Chem Outreach is the largest recipient of funding from this program.