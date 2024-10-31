X-FM Hospital Help Day Raises Close to $93,000

The X-FM Hospital Help Day has been a huge success.

The annual radiothon, in support of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation raised $92,890.

That is much higher than last year’s total. At the close of the 2023 Hospital Help Day, it had garnered $83,660.

Proceeds from this year’s raffle will go towards the purchase of a new neo-natal Intensive Care Ventilator for the hospital. This state-of-the art unit, the Drager VN800 is used in most children’s hospitals in Canada. Among Nova Scotia hospitals that have the unit are the IWK in Halifax and Cape Breton Regional in Sydney.