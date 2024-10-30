X-FM Hospital Help Day Supporting the Purchase of a New Neo_national Intensive Care Ventilator at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Today’s Hospital Help Day on X-FM will support the purchase of a new neo-natal Intensive Care Ventilator at St. Martha’s Regional Hosptial

The unit, the Drager Babylog VN800 is a state of the art, gold standard device used in most children’s hospitals in Canada. Among Nova Scotia hospitals that have the unit are the IWK in Halifax and Cape Breton Regional in Sydney.

This will replace a ventilator at St. Martha’s that will need to be retired from active use soon.

Respiratory Therapist at St. Martha’s Byron Cleversey says the new unit will be a welcome addition to the hospital.