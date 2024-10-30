Listen Live

X-FM Hospital Help Day Supporting the Purchase of a New Neo_national Intensive Care Ventilator at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Oct 30, 2024 | Local News

Today’s Hospital Help Day on X-FM will support the purchase of a new neo-natal Intensive Care Ventilator at St. Martha’s Regional Hosptial
The unit, the Drager Babylog VN800 is a state of the art, gold standard device used in most children’s hospitals in Canada.  Among Nova Scotia hospitals that have the unit are the IWK in Halifax and Cape Breton Regional in Sydney.
The Drager VN 800 Neo-Natal Ventilator, to be purchased from funds raised on X-FM’s Hospital Help Day.

This will replace a ventilator at St. Martha’s that  will need to be retired from active use soon.
Respiratory Therapist at St. Martha’s Byron Cleversey says the new unit will be a welcome addition to the hospital.
It costs $80,000 to purchase this unit.  To support the purchase of this device, call 902-867-6000 or 1-855-867-6004 to get your tickets.


