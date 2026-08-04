X-Helping Hands Hosts Community Gathering on August 8th

X- Helping Hands is hosting a community gathering event at St.FX University’s McKenna Centre for Leadership on Saturday, August 8. The title of the event is The Healing Circle: Reconnecting with Land, Self, and Community.

Tavneet Kaur is the founder of X Helping Hands, a youth-led, federally incorporated non-profit organization that began as a community initiative at STFX in 2022. The event is set to focus on creating inclusive spaces for storytelling, connection, and support for BIPOC, newcomers, and marginalized communities in Nova Scotia.

Kaur stated organizers are planning on having between 28-30 participants, with sessions facilitated by community leaders and practitioners, along with a panel discussion centered on lived experiences of belonging, climate resilience, equity, inclusivity, healing, and identity.