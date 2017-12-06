X-Men and X-Women Hockey #4 in Canada in latest rankings

Both St. FX Varsity Hockey Teams are once again in this week’s national rankings.

In the U-Sports weekly coach’s poll both the St. FX X-Men and X-Women are ranked fourth in the country. The Hockey X-Men maintain their number four spot from a week ago. They are among four AUS teams in the country; UNB is second, Saint Mary’s is 6th and Acadia 7th. Alberta is the top ranked team in Canada.

The Hockey X-Women move up one spot in the rankings, just ahead of rival Saint Mary’s, who slipped two positions to fifth. Manitoba is the top ranked women’s hockey team in the nation, up three spots. For the Manitoba Bisons, it’s the first number one ranking for women’s hockey in the school’s history.