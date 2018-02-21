X-Men and X-Women Hockey hold on to rankings in U Sports Top 10 List
The St.FX X-Men and Women’s teams still sit in the top 5 nationally heading into their AUS semi-final games this week. The X-Men continue to sit in third, while the women hold the number four spot nationally.
Both teams start their playoff series this week, with the X-Women hosting game 1 against Moncton Wednesday night, and the men opening play on Thursday night at the Keating Centre.