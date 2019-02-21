X-Men and X-Women Hockey Players received AUS All-Star and Award Honours

Atlantic University Sport announced the 2018-19 AUS men’s and women’s hockey major award winners and all-stars.

StFX defender Lindsey Donovan and forward Sarah Bujold were named first team all stars, while first year forward Tyra Meropoulis was named a second team all star and picked for the all-rookie team.

On the men’s side, StFX X-Men forward Adam Stevens received the Don Wells Trophy as the league’s most sportsmanlike player.

Stevens finished the regular season second in team scoring with 10 goals and 14 assists while amassing only one minor penalty. He becomes the AUS nominee for the U SPORTS R. W. Pugh Award.

StFX forward Mark Tremaine was named as a second team allstar.