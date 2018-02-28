X-Men and X-Women Hockey remain in Top Five in Canada

The latest U Sports National Rankings again place both varsity hockey programs at St. FX in the top five. The Hockey X-Men, in a battle with Acadia with their AUS semi-final tied 2-2 falls two spots to fifth in the country. Acadia is right behind St. FX in sixth spot. UNB leads the country. The Hockey X-Women move up one place in the rankings to 3rd spot. The X-Women begin their AUS final with Saint Mary’s on Friday. The Huskies come in second. Manitoba is the top women’s hockey program in Canada.