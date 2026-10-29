X-Men and X-Women Players Recognized for Outstanding Seasons by Atlantic University Sport

The AUS revealed the 2026 major award winners from soccer and the X-Women and X-Men teams are well represented.
Avri Jamieson (St. FX Athletics photo)
For the X-Women, Avril Jamieson and Cheyenne Bower are first team allstars, while Ava Elgood and Bryn Canning are second team all-stars. Isabelle Doiron is part of the all-rookie team.
Aiden Nielsen (St. FX Athletics photo)
For the X-Men, Aiden Nielson is the AUS rookie of the year and a first team all-star, while fellow striker Ayouba Kamara also made the first team and all rookie squads. midfielder Nico Goldsztein and defender Ethan Larson are also first team all-stars. Goalie Adam Isovic and midfielder Isaac van Wychen are second-team all-stars.