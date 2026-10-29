Listen Live

Listen Live

X-Men and X-Women Players Recognized for Outstanding Seasons by Atlantic University Sport

Oct 29, 2026 | Sports

The AUS revealed the 2026 major award winners from soccer and the X-Women and X-Men teams are well represented.  

Avri Jamieson (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
For the X-Women, Avril Jamieson and Cheyenne Bower are first team allstars, while Ava Elgood and Bryn Canning are second team all-stars. Isabelle Doiron is part of the all-rookie team.  

Aiden Nielsen (St. FX Athletics photo)

 
For the X-Men, Aiden Nielson is the AUS rookie of the year and a first team all-star, while fellow striker Ayouba Kamara also made the first team and all rookie squads. midfielder Nico Goldsztein and defender Ethan Larson are also first team all-stars. Goalie Adam Isovic and midfielder Isaac van Wychen are second-team all-stars.  
 
 

Other Sports Stories

Four St. FX Varsity Teams in the U Sports Top 10 this Week

Oct 27, 2026

Four St. FX varsity teams are listed in the U Sports Top 10 Rankings. The undefeated X-Men Soccer team, who finished the regular season undefeated is number 2 in the nation.  With a strong pre-season and early start to the regular season, X-Men Basketball also finds...

X-Women Rugby’s Drew Bell and Grace Bender capture AUS Awards

Oct 21, 2026

AUS has announced its major award winners for Rugby, and several X-Women players were honoured The 2026 AUS women's rugby student-athlete community service award recipient is Drew Bell of the STFX X-Women. Grace Bender of the STFX X-Women is the 2026 AUS women's rugby...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.