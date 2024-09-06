X-Men and X-Women Soccer Coach Graham Kennedy Hoping Both Teams can Return to to Nationals Again this Season

Both the STFX Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are 1-0 after their first games of the season last week.

The X-Women and X-Men both captured the AUS banner last season, and both earned a spot in the national top 10 rankings this week. Graham Kennedy, head coach for both squads, said he wasn’t surprised with the rankings, adding they will try to maintain their high level of play and build from here as the season progresses, with the hope of again reaching the national tournaments.

Kennedy said as programs become established, they try to avoid rebuilding and instead, reload with players who can contribute. He said they have been focused on recruiting student athletes who fit both the team’s style of play and the character they look for.

He encouraged community members to come out and see the teams, who are taking on Dalhousie on Sunday afternoon at STFX stadium. The Women’s game begins at 1, and the men hit the field at 3:15.