Two StFX Sports teams are again in the USPORTS top 10.

The StFX Men’s Basketball team rose one spot over last week to land in the 6 slot. The men’s team is 14-3 on the season.

The X Women hockey team return to the

seven spot this week, maintaining last week’s position. The X Women, with a record of 18-5-3, will wrap up their regular season this weekend after earning a bye to the second round of the AUS playoffs.