X-men Basketball Enters Final Home Game of the Season riding a 9-game Winning Streak

The STFX X-Men basketball team heads into their final home game of the season on a 9-game win streak and a playoff spot already in the bag as the team leads the AUS standings.

Tonight’s matchup will feature the X-Men facing the Acadia Axemen, the second place team in the AUS and only team to get more than one win off the X-Men this season.

Head coach Tyrell Vernon said Acadia has been a difficult matchup for the X-Men, noting they were able to come out with a win on the road against them on January 24, though it wasn’t always pretty. He said the team still has things to work on, adding he is hoping they can continue playing well for the rest of the season.

The X-Men face Acadia on Coach K Court at 8 p.m.