X-Men Basketball has a Mix of New Recruits and Veteran Players

The STFX X-Men basketball team is ready to compete again this year, thanks to help from both new recruits and familiar faces.

Describing the squad, head coach Tyrell Vernon pointed to key returnees along with some newcomers. AUS 2024 MVP DJ Jackson and former AUS defensive player of the year Jeff Ngandu, guard Koat Thomas and Matt Pennell highlight the veteran presence in the dressing room, while he also pointed out some standouts in the freshmen class including Phoenix Wyse , Nicholas Niare and Owen Frayne.

As for finding success this season, Vernon said the team will have to be consistent on defence and maximize their strengths. He said the seniors will have to perform at a high level, noting the team is capable.

Vernon said the team and staff are enjoying the process of improving every day. The X-Men host their season opener this evening against the Dalhousie Tigers at 8 p.m.