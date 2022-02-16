X-Men Basketball Prepares for Resumption of AUS Season

With over two and a half months between games, the X Men Basketball team are ready to hit

the court.

Head coach Tyrell Vernon said the team made changes to practices and training based on health restrictions but they were able to stay active. Vernon said the coaches tried to make the break work for the team, and used the time to break down what was and what wasn’t working on the court. With those adjustments in hand, the coach said the team is in a good space.

The 5-4 X Men head to Newfoundland this weekend to take on the Memorial Seahawks for a pair of four point games, one on Friday and one on Saturday. They return for a pair home games the following weekend, when they will take on UNB